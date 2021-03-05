KeeperDAO (ROOK) Tops One Day Volume of $1.97 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for $419.44 or 0.00853079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $15.28 million and $1.97 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00461923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00077277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00081756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00050675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.90 or 0.00457416 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

