Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 528,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 719,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

KELYA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.00. 352,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,245. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $13,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 222,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after acquiring an additional 105,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 39.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 71,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

