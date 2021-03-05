Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as high as C$2.95. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 1,378,430 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$535.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.85.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

