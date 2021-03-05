Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the January 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter worth $5,189,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 92,932 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kenon by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenon alerts:

Shares of KEN stock remained flat at $$29.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651. Kenon has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.