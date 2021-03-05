Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €39.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.75 ($35.00).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €30.83 ($36.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.67. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.