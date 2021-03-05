Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €21.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.99 ($18.81).

ETR:PSM opened at €16.60 ($19.53) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.69. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of €18.03 ($21.21). The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

