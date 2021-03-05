Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.74

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.74 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 104.20 ($1.36). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 106.30 ($1.39), with a volume of 16,088 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.85 million and a P/E ratio of 34.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.74.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a €0.61 ($0.71) dividend. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.