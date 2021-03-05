KeyCorp Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $31.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

nVent Electric stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.07 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

