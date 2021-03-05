KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

