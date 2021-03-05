Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the January 28th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

OTCMKTS KYCCF traded down $10.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $460.00. 4,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,561. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.26. Keyence has a 12 month low of $249.07 and a 12 month high of $587.00.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

