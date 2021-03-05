Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the January 28th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.
OTCMKTS KYCCF traded down $10.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $460.00. 4,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,561. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.26. Keyence has a 12 month low of $249.07 and a 12 month high of $587.00.
Keyence Company Profile
Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.