Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target boosted by Truist from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.02. 3,720,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

