Kin One Day Volume Reaches $388,958.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $144.30 million and approximately $388,958.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00466549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00068906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00077826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.15 or 0.00296198 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

