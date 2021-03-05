Kinaxis’ (KXSCF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KXSCF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.14.

Shares of KXSCF stock traded down $24.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.55.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

