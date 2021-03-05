Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

Shares of KXSCF stock traded down $24.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.38. 3,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.55.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

