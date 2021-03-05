Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Lowered to $165.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $255.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.10% from the stock’s previous close.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kinaxis from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinaxis from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

Shares of KXSCF traded down $24.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.38. 3,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.55.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

