Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Lowered to $170.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.80% from the stock’s current price.

KXSCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXSCF traded down $24.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.