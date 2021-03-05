Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$179.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down C$5.46 on Friday, reaching C$130.03. 270,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,593. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$86.53 and a 1-year high of C$224.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$176.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.
