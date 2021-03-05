Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$200.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$288.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE KXS traded down C$5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$130.03. The company had a trading volume of 270,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$86.53 and a one year high of C$224.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$176.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$186.66.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$1,724,798.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$3,242,092.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at C$39,589,557.15.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

