Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Lowered to C$165.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

KXS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down C$5.46 on Friday, hitting C$130.03. 270,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,593. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$176.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$186.66. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$86.53 and a 52-week high of C$224.98.

In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$3,242,092.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,589,557.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$1,724,798.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,202,333.20.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

