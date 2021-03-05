Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$170.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KXS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$288.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:KXS traded down C$5.46 during trading on Friday, hitting C$130.03. 270,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,593. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$86.53 and a 1-year high of C$224.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$176.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84.

In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$3,242,092.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,589,557.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$1,724,798.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

