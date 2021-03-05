Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$190.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.12% from the stock’s previous close.

KXS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down C$5.46 during trading on Friday, hitting C$130.03. The stock had a trading volume of 270,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,593. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$86.53 and a 12 month high of C$224.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$176.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$186.66.

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$3,242,092.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,589,557.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$1,724,798.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

