Kind Ads Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $65.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Kind Ads Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 37.3% against the dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $72,005.15 and approximately $65.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kind Ads Token Token Trading

