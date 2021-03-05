Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 957,643 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 484,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on KIN shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $65,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,564 shares of company stock worth $1,365,438. 12.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

