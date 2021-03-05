King DAG Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One King DAG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and $1.12 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00462837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00077043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00083561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00049788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00462790 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

Buying and Selling King DAG

