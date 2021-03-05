King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 45,792 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,792 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.35% of Ecolab worth $216,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

