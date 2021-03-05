King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 1,052 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $55,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $128.17. 302,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,181,041. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $362.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,871,771.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,412,263.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

