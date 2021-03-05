King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 12,197 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.20% of Emerson Electric worth $94,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after purchasing an additional 423,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 104,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,180. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

