King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 47,025 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Stryker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,697 shares of company stock worth $3,497,707 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $235.53. 33,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,567. The company has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.08. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

