King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.35% of Neogen worth $57,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Neogen by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Neogen by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.