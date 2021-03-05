King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,507,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,453 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $92,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 98,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 23,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 739,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,805,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $190.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

