King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.49% of Cintas worth $183,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cintas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.50. 13,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,834. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

