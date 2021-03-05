King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $112.33 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,343 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.42% of Waste Connections worth $112,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.94. The company had a trading volume of 60,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,668. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

