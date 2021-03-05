King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $227.05 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $227,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.55. The stock had a trading volume of 475,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,887. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average is $139.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.