King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $59.96 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $59,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.71. 167,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,174. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

