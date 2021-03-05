King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $84.23 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 2.27% of Valmont Industries worth $84,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMI traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $226.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.33 and its 200 day moving average is $166.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $246.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $3,515,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $67,109,377.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,782 shares of company stock worth $13,484,804 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

