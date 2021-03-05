King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $93.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.91% of The Toro worth $93,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Toro by 121.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,430. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

