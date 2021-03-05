King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $97.35 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,579 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $97,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 127,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $55.00. 789,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

