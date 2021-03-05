King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,966,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.41% of Zoetis worth $325,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.17. 76,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.12 and a 200 day moving average of $161.64. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Truist boosted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

