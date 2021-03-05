King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for about 1.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 2.19% of FMC worth $326,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,321,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FMC by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 1,623.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337,101 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in FMC by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 322,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,187 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

FMC traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

