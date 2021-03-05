King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 307,798 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $71,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,230,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. 46,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,264. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

