King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 30,876 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,876 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of The Walt Disney worth $203,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.89. 339,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,419,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.