King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 48,661 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,661 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $77,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

