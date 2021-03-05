King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $64,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

ACN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.84. The stock had a trading volume of 74,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,360. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.45. The company has a market capitalization of $162.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

