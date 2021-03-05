King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.41% of Rockwell Automation worth $120,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $49,893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 90.8% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 373,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,460,000 after purchasing an additional 177,817 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.91. 7,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,337. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.51. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.