King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $69,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.21. The company had a trading volume of 345,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.