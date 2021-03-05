King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,186,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,646 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.67% of Trimble worth $279,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Trimble stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. 96,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,114. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.