King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 101,916 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,916 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.75% of Generac worth $107,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Generac by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $6.37 on Friday, reaching $299.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,320. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.83.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.85.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

