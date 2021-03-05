King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 137,278 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137,278 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $89,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

