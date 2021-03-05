King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 15,019 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,019 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of The Procter & Gamble worth $173,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 55.0% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,565,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.4% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,464. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $309.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

