King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 252,535 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,535 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $118,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AT&T by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,784,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

T traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,684,117. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $209.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

